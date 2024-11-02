In Greater Noida, 17-year-old driver loses control of speeding SUV, kills woman

A woman was killed on the spot in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after being hit by a speeding SUV driven by a 17-year-old, NDTV reported. The teen was taken into custody on Friday. The victim, 27-year-old Shilpi from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, was on her way to a construction site for work when she was fatally hit. (X)

CCTV camera footage of the incident from the Bisrakh area, now circulating on social media, shows the SUV speeding into the frame and colliding with the pedestrian.

The footage shows the SUV overtaking a tractor before the driver loses control, causing the vehicle to drift and strike the woman at a high speed. She was dragged along by the car, which eventually collided with a pole.

NDTV, citing the police, reported the accident happened near the CRC society in Bisrakh. The driver fled the scene, and the victim, 27-year-old Shilpi from Jatpura, Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, was on her way to a construction site for work when she was fatally hit.

The Greater Noida police has seized the vehicle involved in the incident and initiated a search for the driver and the 17-year-old driver was later detained on Friday.

Previous incidents

This incident follows a similar case in Pune on May 19, where another 17-year-old, allegedly driving under the influence, crashed his speeding Porsche into a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two software engineers.

The teen driver, who is the son of a real estate developer, initially received a mild penalty from the juvenile board shortly after the accident. However, after public outrage and media attention, he was taken into custody again. The Bombay High Court eventually ordered his release.

In another incident last month, two young men on a motorcycle were killed by a speeding car in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow during the early hours of October 6, according to police.

In the incident that took place in the Mahanagar area of the city, the car was driven by a 28-year-old junior resident doctor from King George Medical University (KGMU), who initially fled the scene but was later arrested. ADCP (Central) Manisha Singh told Hindustan Times that the doctor, Vaibhav Agrawal, was driving under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred near Natbir Baba Temple in Mahanagar, close to the Khatu Shyam temple.

The victims were identified as Prem Nishad,20 and his friend Mrityunjay Shukla, 20. Mrityunjay died instantly, while Prem succumbed to his injuries later at the KGMU trauma centre, police reported.