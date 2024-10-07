Speeding car kills two youngsters in hit-and-run

Two young men on a motorcycle were killed after they were run over by a speeding car in the city’s Mahanagar area in the wee hours of Sunday, police said police. The site of the accident in Lucknow’s Mahanagar (Sourced)

The car driver was being driven by a 28-year-old junior resident doctor at King George Medical University (KGMU), who fled after the accident but was later arrested.

ADCP (Central) Manisha Singh told HT that the doctor, Vaibhav Agrawal, was driving under the influence of alcohol, and caused the accident near Natbir Baba Temple in Mahanagar near Khatu Shyam temple.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Prem Nishad, 22, and his friend Mrityunjay Shukla, 20. “While Mrityunjay was killed on the spot, Prem succumbed to his injuries at the KGMU trauma centre,” police said.

According to their relatives, Prem and Mrityunjay, both of whom lived in Nishatganj, were going towards Hanuman Setu to buy materials for a ‘jagran’ programme when they met with the accident.

“An FIR under sections of 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 125(B) (endangering life) and 324(4) (causing mischief) of the BNS was registered against Vaibhav Agrawal at Mahanagar police station. He has been arrested,” said Lucknow police in a statement.

Police said Agarwal, a resident of Mau, is a junior resident (JR-1) in the department of general surgery at KGMU. It was said that police found liquor bottles in the car.

Both the youngsters hailed from underprivileged backgrounds. Parth, after the death of his father 12 years ago, was also the only breadwinner in his family, said his mother Durgesh Devi and sister Ananya.

Prem’s father is a painter, and mother owns a makeshift shop outside a temple in Hanuman Setu.