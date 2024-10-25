Pune Porsche case: Police file draft charge against seven accused

The city police on Friday filed a draft charge against seven accused including parents of the minor, three Sassoon Hospital staffers and two middlemen who have already been charge-sheeted in the Porsche accident case which left two young IT professionals dead in Kalyaninagar on May 19 this year. Special public prosecutor advocate Shishir Hiray said, “We have filed the draft charges before the special court and there is enough evidence to substantiate before the court.” Porsche accident left two young IT professionals dead in Kalyaninagar on May 19 this year. (FILE PHOTO)

Besides, the minor’s parents, Dr Ajay Taware (48) former head of the forensic medicine department of Sassoon Hospital, Dr Shrihari Halnor (35) the casualty medical officer at the time, Atul Ghatkamble (30 ) morgue staff and ‘middlemen’ Ashpaque Makandar (36 ) and Amar Gaikwad (27) are five other accused against who the draft charge has been filed.

The draft charge has been filed before special judge U M Mudholkar under IPC sections 304, 279, 338, 337, 427, 120 (b), 201, 213, 214, 466, 467, 468, 471, 109 and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and Prevention of Corruption Act. Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hiray along with assistant lawyer advocate Sarathi Pansare additionally moved an application before the court that the iPhones of Halnor and Ghatkamble could not opened that the investigators required the court consent to get access to a password to unlock the i-cloud passwords. Currently, the confiscated mobiles are with the forensic science lab (FSL) for analysis. The court has kept the next hearing in the case on November 6.

The Pune Crime branch arrested Sassoon Hospital Head of Forensics Department Dr Taware and Chief Medical Officer Dr S Halor and Ghatkamble on charges of allegedly destroying evidence, criminal conspiracy and tampering with blood samples in connection with the blood samples collected from the minor accused.

Techies Aneesh Awadhiya (24) and Ashwini Koshta (24), were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car driven by the teen.

Police investigation into the Kalyaninagar accident case revealed that the minor had consumed alcohol at two different locations before driving the luxury car that killed two persons on a bike early morning. Following his arrest, the minor was granted bail by the JJB where the JJB member asked him to write a 300-word essay on road safety. The bail led to public outrage after which the police approached JJB for a modified order based on which the minor was sent to the observation home.

The minor was out with 13 friends to celebrate their Class 12 results. He had appeared for the exam from a city school in February. The minor and his friends first went to Hotel Cosie at upmarket Mundhwa and consumed Absolut, a Swedish vodka with 40 per cent alcohol content. He then ordered Johnnie Walker (JW) and Black Label Whisky, which has similar content as Vodka. The group also ordered Hoegaarden beer along with food, the FIR stated.