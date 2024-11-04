MEA to Canada on Brampton temple attack: 'Prosecute those involved in violence'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday condemned the "violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple" in Brampton. In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal demanded from the Canadian government that those indulging in violence must be prosecuted. Pro-Khalistan radicals attacking the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, Canada on Sunday afternoon. (Video screengrab)

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted," he said in the statement.

He also said that New Delhi was deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indians in Canada.

“We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence,” he added.

On Sunday, a mob carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu temple in Brampton.

Viral videos showed people holding the Khalistan flag and thrashing others outside the temple.

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau later said the acts of violence at the temple were unacceptable.

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," Trudeau said in a post on X on Monday.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa also issued a strong statement on Monday condemning the recent attack on Brampton’s Hindu Sabha temple.

"We have seen violent disruption today (November 3), orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto," it added.

The fresh diplomatic row erupted days after India and Canada's bilateral relations hit rock bottom after the latter said senior Indian diplomats were “persons of interest” in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder probe.

India later withdrew its senior diplomats and expelled Canadian officials from New Delhi.

New Delhi on Saturday accused Canada of indulging in “harassment and intimidation” of Indian consular staff by putting them under audio and video surveillance in “flagrant violation” of diplomatic conventions.

“Yes, some of our consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian government that they have been and continue to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. We have formally protested to the Canadian government, as we deem these actions to be in flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions” Jaiswal told reporters.

With inputs from PTI, ANI