Canada temple violence: Brampton mayor mulling barring protests at places of worship

Hours after violence by pro-Khalistan elements at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton, the city's mayor, Patrick Brown, has announced that he will promulgate a motion in the city's local governance body that prohibits protests outside places of worship. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown(X)

In a post on X on Monday, Brown said places of worship should be safe places that are free of violence and intimidation. He has asked officials to examine the legal veracity of such legislation.

His remark comes amid widespread condemnation of violence outside the temple.

Also read: Video shows women, kids beaten with sticks by Khalistanis at Canada temple

"Places of worship should be safe spaces that are free of violence and intimidation. I have asked our City solicitor to look into the legality of such a by-law for our next scheduled meeting of the City Council," he wrote on the social media website.

The incident occurred on Sunday (local time) outside a consular camp organised in collaboration with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.

The Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the "violent disruption" by 'anti-India' elements outside the consular camp.

"We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," read the statement by the high commission.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our consulate with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place," the statement added.

Following the attack, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada, shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked children and women.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack, saying every Canadian has the right to practice their faith "freely and safely".

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," he wrote on X.

With inputs from ANI