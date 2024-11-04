Hindus beaten at Canada temple by Khalistanis, leaders say 'red line crossed'

The recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Canada's Brampton by Khalistani extremists witnessed widespread condemnation by Canadian politicians, including opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, Toronto MP Kevin Vuong and MP Arya. "Our country's leaders have failed to protect Hindus," Toronto MP said. Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation shared a video. (Screengrab/ X)

Trudeau's political rival, Poilievre, advocated for the ‘right to practice faith in peace’ and assured that he would end the environment of chaos in Canada.

Sharing a post on X, Poilievre wrote, "Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today."

"All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos," he added.

Canada becoming a safe harbour for radicals: Toronto MP

Strongly objecting to such attacks, Kevin Vuong, Toronto MP asserted that "Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals" and asserted that the country's leaders have failed to protect Hindus just like they failed to safeguard Christians and Jewish Canadians.

Sharing a post on X, Vuong wrote, "Alarming to see an attack on Hindu Canadians. From Khalistani extremists to terrorist cosplayers, Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals. Our leaders are failing to safeguard Hindus as they have Christians and Jewish Canadians from violence. We all deserve to worship in peace."

Red line has been crossed: MP Arya on Hindu temple attack

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya condemned the violence in a Hindu temple and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Arya shared a video of the attack on X and wrote, "A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada."

Khalistani radicals attack Hindu temple in Canada: Video viral

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

Sharing a video on X, the Hindu Canadian Foundation wrote, "Hindu Sabha Temple is under attack by #KhalistaniTerrorists #khalistan."

"Kids, Women and Men are being attacked. This is all happening under the support of Khalistaani politician sympathizers," the post added.