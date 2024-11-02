What are Canada's allegations against Amit Shah?

India on Saturday summoned a representative from the Canadian High Commission and lodged its strong objections regarding serious allegations made by a Canadian minister against Union home minister Amit Shah. The allegations against Amit Shah were made by Canada's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison.(File)

“Our actions included summoning the Canadian High Commission representative yesterday, where we delivered a diplomatic note concerning the proceedings of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in Ottawa, dated October 29, 2024,” stated MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

What are the allegations Canada made against Amit Shah?

A Canadian official on Tuesday alleged that Amit Shah “orchestrated a campaign of violence, intimidation, and intelligence operations aimed at Sikh separatists” operating within Canada.

The allegations were levelled by deputy foreign affairs minister David Morrison, who told a parliamentary committee that Shah's name to The Washington Post, was confirmed by him.

The allegations were first reported by the American daily. However, Morrison did not disclose how Canada substantiated these claims regarding Shah's alleged involvement.

As per a Reuters report, allegations also suggest that Amit Shah was complicit in orchestrating “plots to target Khalistani separatists on Canadian soil.”

Last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that Canada has credible evidence linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh activist, in British Columbia in June 2023.

Canadian authorities have insisted that they have shared this evidence with India.

US reacts to Canada's allegations against Shah.

The United States expressed its concern over Canada's allegations against Amit Shah regarding a supposed plot to target Khalistani separatists. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller announced that the U.S. would continue to engage with Ottawa on this pressing matter.

Tensions in India-Canada Diplomatic Relations

The diplomatic ties between India and Canada have become increasingly strained after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations regarding the involvement of Indian officials in Khalistani terror Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing last June.

Last month, India took significant steps by recalling its high commissioner, Sanjay Verma, after he was identified as a ‘person of interest’ in the Canadian investigation.

In addition to recalling its diplomat, India expelled six Canadian diplomats.