Canadian Hindus wary of Trudeau’s Diwali pledge on safety

Toronto: Even as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised his government will ensure the “safety and security” of Hindus in the country, that statement has been met with reservations by the community. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)

In his annual message on Diwali, Trudeau stated, “We will always stand with Hindu Canadians to ensure their safety and security so they can freely and proudly practise their religion.”

That was the first acknowledgement by the Canadian leader of attacks on Hindu Canadians in recent times, with over two dozen temples vandalised by pro-Khalistan elements since 2022 and the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) calling upon them to leave the country.

Reacting to the remark, Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA)’s Canadian unit’s president Rishabh Sarswat said, “While this statement is much needed, it comes at a time when Hinduphobia is at an all-time high across the country.

“We appreciate his words but remain cautiously hopeful, given the lack of action over the past three years to address Hindu issues in Canada. Concrete steps are essential to ensure that Hindu Canadians can truly practice their faith freely and proudly, without fear or intimidation.”

Kushagr Sharma, president of the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC), said, “It’s the first time the Prime Minister has spoken about the safety and security of Hindus. Its a step in the right direction and we hope to see more from the PM and government in that regard.”

Ragini Sharma, president of the Canadian Organization for Hindu Heritage Education (CoHHE), welcomed the statement, but she said, “I hope he will back up his words with the actions needed to protect the rights of Hindus to practice their faith and to celebrate their heritage freely. That’s much needed at this moment. Hindu Canadians can’t be blamed for being skeptical of opportunistic political statements”

The targeting of Hindu Canadians by pro-Khalistan groups had been criticised by Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre in September this year. At an interaction with ethnic media in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA, he said, “Hindus have the right to worship, to raise their families, to live in peace, without intimidation or threat.”

He also attacked Trudeau, as he said, “Anti-Hindu and Hinduphobia agendas have no place (in Canada). I detest how the Prime Minister has divided our people. We were getting along in this country. Now look, everybody is fighting.”

Trudeau and Poilievre will be attending different Diwali events on Friday, though both are in Ontario. The PM will be at a temple in the town of London and the Leader of the Opposition at a meet and greet in Pickering in the GTA.