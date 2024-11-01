Canada labels India a ‘cyber adversary’ in new security report

Toronto: India has been described as an adversary for the first time in an official Canadian government document. That description came in the National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026 released by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, on Tuesday. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi's cremation site, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, on September 10, 2023 (AP)

In its section on cyber threat from “state adversaries”, it includes China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and India.

In its reference to India, the report stated, “We assess that Indian state-sponsored cyber threat actors likely conduct cyber threat activity against government of Canada networks for the purpose of espionage.”

It added, “We judge that official bilateral relations between Canada and India will very likely drive Indian state-sponsored cyber threat activity against Canada.”

The assessment noted that India’s leadership “almost certainly aspires to build a modernised cyber programme with domestic cyber capabilities” and is “very likely uses its cyber programme to advance its national security imperatives, including espionage, counterterrorism, and the country’s efforts to promote its global status and counter narratives against India and the Indian government.”

“We assess that India’s cyber programme likely leverages commercial cyber vendors to enhance its operations,” it added.

This is the latest salvo from the Canadian government after India withdrew six diplomats and officials from the country in mid-October after they were declared “persons of interest” in investigations being undertaken by law enforcement into violent criminal activity in its territory.

New Delhi also expelled six Canadian diplomats.

In its response to the allegations, India had described them as “preposterous” and blamed it on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pandering to a domestic vote bank.

On October 16, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appearing before the foreign interference commission in Ottawa, accused India of violating Canada’s sovereignty. Trudeau said at the time, “We had clear and certainly now ever clearer indications that India had violated Canada’s sovereignty.”

Canadian authorities have yet to release any evidence to substantiate their allegations against India. They have said those details will emerge during trials related to incidents of murder, extortion and other examples of violence.

On September 18 last year, Trudeau stated in the House of Commons there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, three months earlier.

During the October 16 testimony, he said he made those charges even though at that point what Canada had “was primarily intelligence, not hard evidentiary proof.” India had described those charges as “absurd” and “motivated.”