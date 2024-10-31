Are 'Canadian criminals' directing operators in India? What RCMP head told MPs

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tussle between New Delhi and Ottawa, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) commissioner Mike Duheme acknowledged that there could be distinct possibility that Canadian criminals are directing operators in India. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) commissioner commissioner Mike Duheme.(AP file)

Mike Duheme was appearing at a parliamentary committee on Tuesday alongside other Canadian police and government officials about the escalation of a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada two weeks ago.

India has dismissed Canada’s accusations that India’s government was involved in the alleged attacks against Sikh activists, calling them “baseless".

“You had mentioned here just a couple of minutes ago that it's reasonable to assume and in fact, is occurring that India also experiences violent extremism differently than we do here. You indicated that's a reality. Now is it that possible criminals from Canada are giving directions to operators in India just like alleged vice versa for Canada?” Canadian MP Glenn Motz asked Mike Duheme.

To that, the RCMP commissioner responded, “I mean after coming out on October 14th. Anything possible. We can't discount that but that's the importance of working with our colleague in India so we can work together and address the people were involved,” Mike Duheme.

India has called Sikh separatists or Khalistanis “terrorists” and threats to its security.

On October 13, Indian high commissioner Sanjay Verma was declared a “person of interest” by Canada in its investigation into the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been declared a Khalistani terrorist by India.

Before Canada could take further action, New Delhi recalled Verma and five other diplomats, who were also similarly named.

In response, India also expelled six Canadian diplomats. The diplomatic row escalated further with Ottawa hinting at possible sanctions against India which has trashed the allegations including those levelled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Canadian authorities also accused Indian agents of involvement in "homicides, extortion and violent acts targeting pro-Khalistan supporters and even attempted to link the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang to unspecified criminal activities on Canadian soil.