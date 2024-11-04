Khalistan supporters thrashed women, children at Canada temple | Shocking video

A viral video of the recent attack by Khalistan supporters on a Hindu temple in Canada has surfaced on social media. Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation shared a video. (Screengrab/ X)

The disturbing visuals show women, and children being beaten and attacked with sticks by Khalistani separatists inside Hindu Sabha Temple.

Soon after the violent attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada, shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked children and women.

The recent attack on Hindu Sabha Temple adds to a series of similar such incidents documented in recent years, highlighting a concerning trend of religious intolerance, especially against Hindus, in Canada.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau condemns Khalistani attack

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday (IST) strongly condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists and emphasised the importance of religious freedom.

Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

Sharing a post on X, Trudeau wrote, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.”

Oppn leaders blame Trudeau's government

Trudeau's political rival, Poilievre, advocated for the ‘right to practice faith in peace’ and assured that he would end the environment of chaos in Canada.

Sharing a post on X, Poilievre wrote, "Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today."

Meanwhile, Kevin Vuong, Toronto MP, criticised the attacks. He asserted that "Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals". He said that the country's leaders have failed to protect Hindus just like they failed to safeguard Christians and Jewish Canadians.

Sharing a post on X, Vuong wrote, "Alarming to see an attack on Hindu Canadians. From Khalistani extremists to terrorist cosplayers, Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals. Our leaders are failing to safeguard Hindus as they have Christians and Jewish Canadians from violence. We all deserve to worship in peace."

‘Red line has been crossed’: Indo-Canadian MP

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya condemned the violence in a Hindu temple and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.