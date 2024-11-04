‘Unacceptable’: Trudeau on pro-Khalistani mob's attack at Canada temple

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has strongly condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists, calling it "unacceptable." The incident involved skirmishes between individuals carrying yellow Khalistan flags and a rival group holding Indian flags, resulting in fist fights. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Trudeau emphasized that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely," he wrote on X.

"Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," he added.

The Peel Regional Police has increased security at the temple to maintain order amid protests, though no arrests have been made.

Attack on Hindus in Canada

Videos of the incident, which were widely circulated online, including by Canadian MPs, captured a group of men armed with sticks attacking devotees outside the temple. The mob was seen carrying flags linked to pro-Khalistani groups. The Hindu Canadian Foundation, a community non-profit, responded on social media, reporting that women and children were among those attacked.

Reports indicate that the clash occurred during a demonstration by Khalistani supporters commemorating the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The ties between India and Canada had come under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

India rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated".

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year. The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).