Canadian MP slams Trudeau govt over temple violence: 'Safe harbour for radicals'

Canadian MP Kevin Vuong on Monday condemned the violence outside the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton, saying "our leaders" are failing to safeguard Hindus in the country. Canadian MP Kevin Vuong (X)

In a sharp attack on the Justin Trudeau government over the latter's affiliation with pro-Khalistan elements, the MP said Canada has become a "safe harbour for radicals "

"Alarming to see an attack on Hindu Canadians. From Khalistani extremists to terrorist cosplayers, Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals. Our leaders are failing to safeguard Hindus as they have Christians and Jewish Canadians from violence. We all deserve to worship in peace," Vuong posted on X.

The incident occurred on Sunday (local time) outside a consular camp organised by the Indian High Commission in Canada, in collaboration with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.

Viral videos show people thrashing Hindus outside the temple.

The Indian High Commission has condemned the "violent disruption" outside a consular camp in Brampton and raised concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in the country.

"We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," the statement by the High Commission.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our consulate with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place," the statement added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistan supporters.

The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely," he said.

With inputs from ANI