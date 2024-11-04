Shah Rukh Khan meets fan from Jharkhand who waited 95 days outside Mannat for him

Shah Rukh Khan turned 59 on November 2. The actor celebrated his birthday with family and friends, but one fan from Jharkhand received a special gift from the actor after waiting 95 days to meet him. Here’s what happened. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has finally quit smoking, but still feels ‘breathless’) Shah Rukh Khan met a fan from Jharkhand who waiting 95 days for him.

Shah Rukh Khan meets fan

NDTV reported on Shah Rukh’s birthday that a fan from Jharkhand, namedSher Mohammed, had been waiting 95 days outside the actor’s house, Mannat, to meet him. He hoped to meet Shah Rukh soon. The fan even told the publication that his favourite film was Koyla and would not like to imitate his favourite star. He stood there patiently holding a placard, waiting for his favourite star to notice him.

A fan page on X (formerly Twitter) posted on Monday that Shah Rukh finally met the man who was witing for him. They posted a picture of the actor shaking the fan’s hand, writing, “LATEST: King Khan meets the FAN who had travelled from Jharkhand and had been waiting for more than 95 days outside Mannat to meet him! Truly, agar kisi cheez ko pure dil se chaaho (anything you wish for wholeheartedly)… SRK makes his dream come true! #ShahRukhKhan #King #SRKDay #HappyBirthdaySRK"

In the picture, Shah Rukh is wearing a grey T-shirt paired with a chunky silver neckpiece, a stack of bracelets, sunglasses, and a beanie.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

Unlike every year, this year, Shah Rukh did not step out on Mannat's balcony to greet fans on his birthday. He held an indoor event to speak to some fans. His team sent out food packets to the police officers stationed outside his home to manage the crowd.

The actor will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King. While nothing much is known about the film, his daughter Suhana Khan is rumoured to be his co-star. She debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies. The film will also star Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. An official announcement is yet to be made.