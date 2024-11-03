Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has finally quit smoking, but still feels ‘breathless’

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 03, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, who once admitted to smoking 100 cigarettes a day, surprised fans on his birthday by revealing that he has quit smoking.

Shah Rukh Khan who once admitted to smoking 100 cigarettes a day surprised fans on his birthday by revealing that he has quit smoking. During a meet-and-greet event with fans, held in celebration of his birthday on Saturday, the actor, who has often spoken about his smoking habit, shared the exciting news with fans. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan treats Mumbai Police outside Mannat to special food boxes on his birthday)

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)(AP)
Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)(AP)

What SRK said

In a video shared by his fan page, Shah Rukh Khan Universe, SRK can be seen making the big revelation as he shared that he is not “smoking anymore.” "There's a good thing - I'm not smoking anymore, guys," Khan told an enthusiastic crowd. Further speaking on his decision, the Dunki actor admitted he had hoped to feel less breathless after quitting, but said he is still adjusting to the change.

"Mujhe laga tha ki I will not feel so breathless, but abhi bhi feel kar raha hu (I thought I wouldn't feel breathless after quitting smoking, but I still do)," Khan said, acknowledging the adjustment period. He remained optimistic, saying, "Inshallah, woh bhi theek ho jayega" (By God's grace, that will also be fine).

Check out the video here:

SRK, on Saturday, received heartfelt birthday wishes from daughter Suhana and wife Gauri Khan on social media. Suhana shared a series of throwback pictures, giving fans a glimpse into the cherished memories of Shah Rukh's personal life.

She uploaded a heartwarming collage of four vintage monochromatic snaps. The pictures showcased Shah Rukh's playful side with his kids, Aryan and Suhana. "Happy Birthday (heart emoji). Love you the most in the world." Suhana captioned one of the images.

Gauri shared a sneak peek into SRK's birthday celebration with her, Suhana Khan and their close friends. She dropped a picture in which SRK is seen cutting the birthday cake while Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan stand on either side of him."A memorable evening last night with friends and family... happy birthday," she captioned the post.

Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kamal Haasan, Farah Khan and Vicky Kaushal also extended their best wishes to Shah Rukh on his 59th birthday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //