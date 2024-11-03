Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has finally quit smoking, but still feels ‘breathless’

Shah Rukh Khan who once admitted to smoking 100 cigarettes a day surprised fans on his birthday by revealing that he has quit smoking. During a meet-and-greet event with fans, held in celebration of his birthday on Saturday, the actor, who has often spoken about his smoking habit, shared the exciting news with fans. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan treats Mumbai Police outside Mannat to special food boxes on his birthday) Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)(AP)

What SRK said

In a video shared by his fan page, Shah Rukh Khan Universe, SRK can be seen making the big revelation as he shared that he is not “smoking anymore.” "There's a good thing - I'm not smoking anymore, guys," Khan told an enthusiastic crowd. Further speaking on his decision, the Dunki actor admitted he had hoped to feel less breathless after quitting, but said he is still adjusting to the change.

"Mujhe laga tha ki I will not feel so breathless, but abhi bhi feel kar raha hu (I thought I wouldn't feel breathless after quitting smoking, but I still do)," Khan said, acknowledging the adjustment period. He remained optimistic, saying, "Inshallah, woh bhi theek ho jayega" (By God's grace, that will also be fine).

Check out the video here:

SRK, on Saturday, received heartfelt birthday wishes from daughter Suhana and wife Gauri Khan on social media. Suhana shared a series of throwback pictures, giving fans a glimpse into the cherished memories of Shah Rukh's personal life.

She uploaded a heartwarming collage of four vintage monochromatic snaps. The pictures showcased Shah Rukh's playful side with his kids, Aryan and Suhana. "Happy Birthday (heart emoji). Love you the most in the world." Suhana captioned one of the images.

Gauri shared a sneak peek into SRK's birthday celebration with her, Suhana Khan and their close friends. She dropped a picture in which SRK is seen cutting the birthday cake while Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan stand on either side of him."A memorable evening last night with friends and family... happy birthday," she captioned the post.

Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kamal Haasan, Farah Khan and Vicky Kaushal also extended their best wishes to Shah Rukh on his 59th birthday.

(With inputs from ANI)