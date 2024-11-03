Shah Rukh Khan treats Mumbai Police outside Mannat to special food boxes on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan's team distributes food packets to Mumbai Police

In a video post which was shared by a fan on X, the actor's team were seen distributing food boxes to Mumbai Police personnel. Some of the policemen were seen holding boxes, which were seemingly filled with goodies and food packets. Sharing the video, a fan wrote: “Latest: King SRK's team sends food containers to Mumbai Police. King for a reason.”

Shah Rukh attended a special indoors event to meet some of his fans on his 59th birthday. He said, “I woke up late today because there was a dinner last night. So I woke up and went to spend some time with my little one… he was having his own issues. His I-Pad was not working. Then after that my daughter had a problem. She had some outfits which were not looking okay. The fitting was all wrong." He then shared how he was busy solving these problems and that he has learnt a lot of patience over the years, being with his family.

Shah Rukh also took to his Instagram to thank fans for their love. “Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love,” read the caption.

On the work front, he will be seen next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.