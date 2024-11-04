Menu Explore
Shah Rukh Khan gifts DJ Ganesh his autographed laptop with 'special note', he calls it 'best Diwali gift'

ByAnanya Das
Nov 04, 2024 08:48 AM IST

DJ Ganesh posted a photo of a laptop on which a message was written. It was signed by Shah Rukh Khan. See his post here.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 59th birthday with a party at his home, Mannat. On his special day, he gifted DJ Ganesh, who played at the party, an autographed laptop. He has shared a post on Instagram sharing the actor's message. (Also Read | Inside Shah Rukh Khan's 'memorable' birthday celebration with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan)

Shah Rukh Khan had a special gift for DJ Ganesh.
Shah Rukh Khan had a special gift for DJ Ganesh.

Shah Rukh's gift to DJ Ganesh

Ganesh posted a photo of a laptop on which a message was written. It read, "To, DJ Ganesh. Thank you for entertaining us always. Love." It was signed by Shah Rukh. The date was November 2. Ganesh captioned the post, "A Special Note From the king himself @iamsrk. I feel so blessed to be part of Sir Srk Parties Last Few Years. It feels like the best Diwali gift I could ask for."

He also added the hashtags--blessed for another year, SRK, SRK fan club, Shah Rukh Khan, DJ Ganesh, Bollywood, thankful note, Bollywood party, Bollywood DJ, celebrity, celebrity DJ, Mannat, SRK birthday, Apple, Apple MacBook and Apple India.

Fans react to Shah Rukh's gesture

Reacting to the post, Orry posted red heart and face with open mouth emojis. A fan said, "This is Big! Just Love & Respect for you Always." A person wrote, "Lucky bro…keep shining." A comment read, "Let me know if you plan to sell this Mac Book!" "Moments to cherish forever," said an Instagram user.

About Shah Rukh's 59th birthday

On Shah Rukh's birthday, his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, shared a glimpse from their party. Gauri Khan posted photos featuring herself, Shah Rukh and their daughter Suhana Khan. Clad in a black T-shirt and pants, Shah Rukh cut his birthday cake along with Gauri and Suhana. Gauri also shared a throwback picture of herself and SRK. "A memorable evening last night with friends and family... happy birthday @iamsrk," she captioned the post. Shah Rukh also held a fan interaction later in the day in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be part of the film. He will also lend his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King, slated for release in Indian theatres on December 20.

