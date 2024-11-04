Canadian police detain 3 people for protesting against ‘Khalistani intimidation’

Canadian police on Monday arrested three individuals who were protesting against the attack by pro-Khalistani elements at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Canada's Brampton, news agency ANI reported. Pro-Khalistan radicals attacking the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, on Sunday afternoon. (Video screengrab)(HT_PRINT)

The protest was organised by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) to express solidarity and protest against the "Khalistani intimidation" and "anti-Hindu" hatred. The protests were also called at the Brampton temple and the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey.

Peel Regional police, in a statement, said the individuals were arrested under criminal charges and "subsequently" relocated to two different locations within the city of Mississauga. The police also said the charges would be investigated by their 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau and the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau.

“Earlier today, Peel Regional Police were present at a demonstration held at a place of worship in Brampton. The event was subsequently relocated to two different locations within the city of Mississauga. As a result of these demonstrations, three individuals have been arrested and criminally charged for their actions. Several acts of unlawfulness continue to be actively investigated by our 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau along with 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau,” the police statement read.

India condemns attack

Following the attack, India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada and asked the Canadian government to prosecute the individuals involved in the attack.

“We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a statement.

(With ANI inputs)