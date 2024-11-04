Canada Hindu groups to protest ‘Khalistani intimidation’ after temple attack

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) will hold a peaceful protest on Monday to protest the attack by pro-Khalistani elements at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Canada's Brampton, news agency ANI reported. Indians at a consular camp in Brampton, Ontario, Sunday. The consular camp witnessed violent disruptions on Sunday as per Indian High Commission in Canada. (PTI)

The protest will be held at the temple and also at the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey to express solidarity against "Khalistani intimidation" and "anti-Hindu" hatred.

“Join us for a peaceful protest tomorrow, November 4th, at 6 PM at Hindu Sabha Temple, Brampton and Laxmi Narayan Temple, Surrey. After a day of violence against Hindu temples in Canada, let's stand united against Khalistani intimidation and anti-Hindu hate,” the organisation wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, the organisation shared a video of the attack. Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation, alleged that Khalistani “terrorists attacked kids and women".

The Indian High Commission in Canada described the attack as a “violent disruption” by “anti-India” elements and expressed concern for the safety of Indian nationals.

“It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine counsular work being organised by our consulated with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place,” the statement added.

The attack sparked widespread condemnation from political circles in Canada, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre termed the incident as “completely unacceptable”. Canadian MP Chandra Arya said the miscreants crossed the “red line” and flagged the rise of “brazen violent extremism” in Canada.

Trudeau condemned the attack and stressed that every Canadian citizen has the “right to practice their faith freely and safely”.

“The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident,” Trudeau wrote in a post on X.

(With ANI inputs)