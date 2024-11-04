“Violent disruption”: India on temple attack by pro-Khalistan radicals in Canada

A protest by pro-Khalistan radicals in Canada turned violent on Sunday afternoon as they barged into a Hindu temple near Toronto and assaulted several congregants and disrupted a consular camp organised by the local Indian consulate. The incident occurred at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton town. (Screengrab | X)

The incident occurred at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton town after pro-Khalistan protesters gathered outside the premises in the morning to oppose the presence of Indian officials, who were there for the scheduled consular camp.

India’s high commission in Ottawa denounced the “violent disruption” that it said was “orchestrated by anti-India elements” and added that there were similar attempts to disrupt similar camps at Surrey and Vancouver. It said in a statement: “We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place.”

The demonstrators, some holding Khalistan flags, turned violent. According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Hindustan Times and videos of the incident, the protesters attacked several congregants inside the temple complex with flagpoles and traffic cones.

Among those present at the temple was Mahavir, who said: “They attacked our people, they were violent.” He said word quickly spread through the local Indian-origin community and members rushed to the temple to help evict the trespassing Khalistanis.

“We were fearful they wanted to destroy the Hanuman statue. We believe that was the target,” Mahavir said. The temple has a 55-foot statue of Hanuman that was installed last year.

Another congregant, who whished to remain anonymous due to fears of personal safety, said those who joined them came armed and helped repel the intruders who had desecrated the temple. “We had to defend ourselves since the police could not control them,” he said. This resulted in injuries to some persons.

After a large crowd of the congregants gathered, outnumbering the pro-Khalistani radicals, the latter dispersed in the afternoon. Members of the Indian-origin community gathered at the temple and shouted slogans such as “Khalistan Murdabad”.

The statement from the Indian high commission said the Indian side had requested Canadian authorities “well in advance” to provide strong security for the consular camps being organised by Indian missions in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver because of the “prevailing security situation”.

“Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants,” the statement said.

“In light of these incidents, and with the continued threats posed to the Indian diplomats and officials, local venue organisers as well as local attendees, organisation of further scheduled consular camps will be contingent on security arrangements made for them by local authorities,” it added.

The attack came at a time when India-Canada relations are at an all-time low because of Ottawa’s allegations about the Indian government being linked to efforts to target pro-Khalistan elements on Canadian soil. Both sides recently expelled six diplomats each.

The attack also drew condemnation from across the political spectrum in Canada, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Party leader and Leader of Opposition Pierre Poilievre, cabinet minister Anita Anand, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and several MPs and other politicians.

However, none of their messages named the perpetrators of the attacks, the pro-Khalistan radicals. That was left to Indo-Canadian Liberal Party MP Chandra Arya, who said, “A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada.”

Brampton mayor Patrick Brown said he will bring a motion before the City Council “which would look at prohibiting protests at places of worship”.

The attack came two days after a message from Trudeau on Diwali that his government will “ensure” the “safety and security” of Hindu-Canadians. His post on Sunday omitted mentioning the Khalistani attackers, as it described the “act of violence” at the temple as “unacceptable”.

Poilievre issued a similar message, saying the “violence targeting worshippers” was “completely unacceptable”.

Responding to queries from Hindustan Times, Peel Regional Police (PRP) said, “There have been no arrests made. However any acts of violence and threats will be investigated.”

PRP chief Nishan Duraiappah posted on social media, “We respect the right to protest in a peaceful & safe manner but will not tolerate violence & criminal acts, those that do participate in this activity will be pursued, arrested & charged.”

Anger and outrage were evident within the Indian-origin community due to the violence targeting a Hindu place of worship. The Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce said in a statement: “Videos of the incident are going viral, further fuelling community concerns about rising Hinduphobia.”

The Canadian chapter of the Coalition of Hindus of North America (COHNA) said it “vehemently condemns this brazen attack by Khalistanis on Hindu-Canadian devotees”. It added, “This exposes how deep and unchecked Khalistani extremism runs in Canada.”