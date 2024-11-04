From Kim Kardashian to Janhvi Kapoor: Celebrities across the globe are bringing back the ‘barely-there’ bikini blouse

Let me ask this: Are traditional saree blouses too ‘aunty’ for new-age fashionistas? Judging by what's populating our feeds nowadays, one trend that is making a grand comeback is the ‘barely-there’ saree blouse. Where once the silhouette of the demure saree was a mark of heritage, today's blouses are shedding the extra fabric and adding some much-needed flair. The traditional garment has evolved through a fusion that’s enriching sartorial traditions one stitch at a time, and we wouldn't be amiss to say that this style twist is all about balancing tradition with trend. Kim K and Janhvi Kapoor

The unexpected muse

An unexpected muse of this desi design is American reality star Kim Kardashian. The mogul donned a striking Manish Malhotra ruby-red lehenga with a daringly minimal bikini-inspired blouse at the Ambani-Merchant wedding last July. Her ‘barely-there’ top marked a pivotal movement, reimagining Indian attire as haute couture with a hint of her usual California glam.

Indian stars embracing the bold

Closer to home, Bollywood stars and social media darlings like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have made the bikini blouse their go-to for saree or lehenga looks. They are frequently spotted in this fitted, modern design — redefining the ‘saree blouse’ as something more than a traditional staple, showcasing a direct shift towards more daring silhouettes.

Brands leading the trend

Labels like Papa Don’t Preach, Kalki Fashion and Rashi Kapoor are also championing this ‘new-age’ style for the youth who seek more unique styles in traditional wear. Their recent collections feature bikini blouses adorned with sequins, feathers and crystals, proving that minimal fabric doesn’t mean minimal impact. Designer Shubhika Sharma even took this trend to the White House in Washington DC for the POTUS' annual Diwali bash capturing how the bikini blouse isn’t just edgy but globally adaptable.

Culture clash or evolution?

Public opinion on the bralette blouse is mixed. Some feel the bikini blouse detracts from the rich storytelling of traditional Indian attire, reducing it to a skin-baring trend. They lament that Bollywood styling has shifted away from showcasing elaborate embroidery and craftsmanship, pointing to iconic moments from stars like Aishwarya Rai, Sridevi and Rekha who wore beautifully embellished sarees that told a story while simultaneously making a statement.

Alternatively, many believe that it's here to stay since it is an evolution that caters to the modern woman. The saree itself is an evolving garment — Gen Z fashionistas rarely wear it the traditional way anymore — experimenting with different drapes and embellishments that cater to their personal styles instead of a traditional sentiment. In fact, in our great-grandmother’s time, it was actually common to forgo a blouse altogether.

Tell us what you think. Are these barely there blouses here to stay, or are they simply a sartorial faux pas?