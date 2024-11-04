RG Kar murder: Court frames charges against prime accused Sanjay Roy, trial to begin on Nov 11

Eighty seven days after the heinous rape and murder of a junior doctor in the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, a city court on Monday framed charges against the prime accused in the case, Sanjay Roy, who continues the claim that he has been framed in the murder case. RG Kar accused Sanjay Roy being taken to court (File)

The Sealdah Court in West Bengal framed charges against accused Sanjay Roy under section 103(1), 64 and 66 Bhartiya Nyay Sahita. The court further said that the day-to-day trial in the case will commence from November 11.

Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 66 (which pertains to punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder).

While he was being led out of court, Sanjay Roy told reporters, “I have done nothing. I have been framed in this rape-murder case. Nobody is listening to me. The government is framing me and threatening me not to open my mouth.”

In its initial charge-sheet submitted last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) identified Roy as the "sole prime accused" in the case. The CBI's charge-sheet also acknowledged the possibility of a "bigger conspiracy" behind the crime.

On August 9, the body of a 31-year-old junior doctor was found in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The autopsy report confirmed that the doctor was brutally raped and murdered, sparking a wave of outrage across the nation.

Doctors across West Bengal went on a ‘cease-work’ strike for weeks demanding justice for the victim, and urging the state government to impose stricter security measures in hospitals and medical facilities for the safety of health workers.

The parents of the victim also blamed the West Bengal government and chief minister Mamata Banerjee for delay in justice after the crime, alleging a bigger conspiracy and cover-up at play.