ED looking into ex-RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh’s properties

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was looking into at least seven properties of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and his wife, suspected to be “purchased out of proceeds of crime”. Former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's principal Sandip Ghosh being taken to court. (ANI)

The federal agency, which is probing the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital that has been in the news since a doctor was raped and murdered there last month, found documents related to these properties as it searched the residences of Ghosh and some of his relatives and associates last week at multiple places including Kolkata.

“During the search operations, documents related to properties; one flat in Murshidabad, three flats in Kolkata, two houses in Kolkata, acquired by Ghosh and his wife Sangeeta, along with documents relating to a farmhouse they own them were found,” the ED said in a statement. “...incriminating documents and digital devices belonging to Dr Sandip Ghosh were seized during the searches. These documents related to properties were seized based on the prima facie suspicion that those properties were purchased out of proceeds of crime.”

It said Sangeeta Ghosh, who was posted as an assistant professor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during Sandip Ghosh’s term as the principal, purchased two immovable properties without approval from the state government. The agency added that she was granted a post facto approval in 2021.

Sangeeta Ghosh maintained her husband had not done anything wrong. “These are all wild allegations against him. Please do not make a person villain before he is pronounced guilty,” Sangita Ghosh said last week when their residence was being searched.

Sandip Ghosh is accused of illegally using dead bodies for research, selling biomedical waste, and favouring some firms without floating valid tenders.

The Calcutta high court on August 23 directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the alleged financial scam at the RG Kar College and Hospital during Ghosh’s three-year tenure as the principal.

The CBI lodged a case against Ghosh and three firms a day later. It arrested Ghosh, his bodyguard, and two vendors this month after nearly 15 days of questioning. The CBI conducted a polygraph test on Ghosh as well.

The ED last month booked Ghosh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.