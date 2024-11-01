RG Kar rape case: Junior doctors unhappy with CBI probe, announce new protests

Junior doctors protesting against the rape and murder of their colleague at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Friday expressed unhappiness with the pace of probe by the CBI into the incident and announced a slew of fresh agitations, reported PTI. Junior doctors raise slogans during a torch rally towards the CBI office in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata on Oct. 30, 2024. (PTI)

The doctors, protesting under the banner of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum, were also dissatisfied with the central probe agency's chargesheet, which named only one person as an accused in the case.

Forum spokesperson Debashis Halder said that junior doctors feel, based on media reports, that the role of “other perpetrators” of the crime has not been fully spelled out in the CBI charge sheet.

"Has the role of other arrested persons including former (RG Kar hospital) principal Sandip Ghosh been entirely investigated?" Halder asked.

He also announced a slew of fresh agitations by the protesting doctors.

"We will take out a rally in Kolkata on November 9 from College Square to Esplanade along with members of civil society organisations. There will be similar rallies in different parts of West Bengal,” Halder was quoted as saying by PTI.

A mass convention will also be held on November 9 on Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the Esplanade area, demanding justice for the murdered medic. "We are also giving a call to light lamps at every locality of Bengal on November 4," he added.

The doctor was found murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. The police arrested a civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy for the crime.

The CBI, which took over the probe, arrested the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, and the now-suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal.

On October 21, the agitating junior doctors called off their fast-unto-death, which started on October 5, following a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who assured them of looking into their demands.

“Forced to intensify stir"



The spokesperson on Friday said that junior doctors apprehend that such a probe may help the accused get bail.

"Why such a routine kind of investigation was held? We wish to know what steps the central agency has undertaken against higher authorities in the hospital and whether the sleuths talked to higher-ups in the health department," Halder said, according to PTI.

He also added that junior doctors had organised a rally to the CBI office in Kolkata before Diwali to press for expediting the probe, but given the present situation, they are now “forced to intensify" their stir.

Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress criticised the junior doctors for resorting to agitation again, reported PTI.

Senior TMC MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay claimed that the agitation has been hijacked by the CPI(M)

“The movement seems to be hijacked by CPI(M) as the junior doctors have no concrete issue any more,” he, adding that the case is being probed and is sub-judice.

"What is the point in chalking out one programme after another inconveniencing the common man?" he asked.

(Inputs from PTI)