RG Kar murder case: Bengal docs call off strike after meeting with Mamata Banerjee

ByHT News Desk
Oct 21, 2024 11:03 PM IST

Agitating junior doctors called off their strike across hospitals in West Bengal following meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee

The junior doctors, who were protesting across hospitals in West Bengal, called off their 15-day hunger strike on Monday following a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The doctors were protesting against the RG Kar hospital rape case.

Protesting doctors met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
Protesting doctors met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

A team of at least 17 junior doctors met chief minister Banerjee over their various demands as their “fast-unto-death” continued over the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

READ | Jaishankar's big attack on Canada amid diplomatic row: 'Even double standards are mild words'

“In today’s meeting (with the CM), we did get the assurance of some directives, but the body language of the state government was not positive. The common people have wholeheartedly supported us. They, as well as the parents of our deceased sister (RG Kar hospital victim), have been requesting us to call off the hunger strike, keeping in mind our deteriorating health," the doctors told PTI after the meeting.

The hunger strike, which completed 15 days today, was a part of their call for justice and healthcare reform.

The last meeting between the chief minister and the protesting doctors, which was live-streamed as per the medics' demand, lasted for more than two hours and witnessed discussions on several demands of the protesting doctors in RG Kar rape and murder case, including the prevailing "threat culture" in the state's hospitals.

READ | Cyclone Dana to make landfall by Oct 24, Odisha CM reviews preparedness: 10 points

Massive protests erupted across West Bengal following the alleged brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor in the state-run RG Kar hospital in Kolkata. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of the college on August 9.

On the junior doctors' meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar told ANI, “I am hopeful this time everything will be solved.”

The incident sparked a political row between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state government, with the BJP calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(With PTI inputs)

