Cyclone Dana to make landfall by Oct 24, Odisha CM reviews preparedness | 10 points

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a forecast stating that a severe cyclonic storm will hit the Odisha coast and is expected to make landfall by October 24. Bhadrakh, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack are likely to face wind speeds of 100 to 110 kmph.

Soon after the weather body's warning, the Odisha government issued an advisory for tourists and urged them to leave Puri soon and not visit the pilgrim town until the cyclone made landfall.

The advisory was issued after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a review meeting on the weather situation. "Tourists currently in Puri should evacuate the seaside town as it is likely to be affected by the severe cyclonic storm," PTI quoted Majhi as saying.

Here are the top 10 updates on Cyclone Dana:

1- The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall on October 24.

2- State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari issued the advisory after a review meeting chaired by Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

3- The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has kept 14 teams in West Bengal and 11 teams in Odisha on standby for deployment.

4- The Met Office has forecast heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas on October 23.

Regular alerts and advisories are being sent to the ports of Paradip and Haldia. Emergency teams have been deployed by M/o Power and D/o Telecommunication for immediate restoration and the situation is being monitored.

5- Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparedness for the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal on Monday.

6- A yellow warning, predicting thunderstorms with lightning, has been issued for Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khudra.

7- Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) DK Singh outlined the state’s goal of achieving 'Zero Casualty' to ensure no loss of life or livestock during the calamity.

8- Odisha and West Bengal said control rooms have also been activated and are monitoring the situation.

9-The Odisha govt has issued an advisory asking fishermen not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called to a safe berth.

10- The Met office also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Purulia, and Bankura districts on October 24 and 25.