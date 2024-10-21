More than 870 FIRs in stubble burning cases in Punjab in a month, say police

Over 870 FIRS have been filed in stubble burning cases and ₹10.55 lakh have been collected in fines from offenders in a month, the Punjab Police told news agency PTI on Monday. A farmer burns straw stubble after a harvest, at a paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar (AFP)

Red entries, which make it difficult for farmers to gain loans or sell lands, have been added to revenue records of 394 farmers for burning crop residue, police officials said. Legal action is also being initiated against those engaging in the practice.

Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla has been made a police nodal officer to monitor action against stubble burning in compliance with directions by the Supreme Court and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Shukla said that the Punjab Police and civil administration had jointly launched a campaign to educate farmers about the harmful effects of the stubble burning practice and the legal consequences of it.

"Till now, 1,393 farm fires were detected by satellites in the state, and joint teams were sent for inspection on the spot," Shukla said

As Delhi and other surrounding areas continue to grapple with toxic air quality, regulation of stubble burning has become key with winter approaching.

Punjab's agriculture Gurmeet Singh Khuddian told ANI, “Punjab is 300 km away from Delhi. We have provided machines, last time it was reduced by 50%, this time we will reduce it by 70%, we have reduced pollution and will try to reduce it further.”

Apart from Punjab, cases against stubble burning have also been lodged in Haryana. Deputy superintendent of police (headquarters)in Kaithal, Birbhan told PTI that 14 farmers in the region had been arrested in the past few days, though they were later released on bail as well. FIRs were also registered recently in Panipat and Yamunanagar.

Chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana will be facing a bench of Supreme Court justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Maish on October 23 to offer an update on how measures to curtail stubble burning have fared.