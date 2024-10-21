Days after ‘ 5 crore’ death threat to Salman Khan, sender apologises

In an unexpected development in the Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi controversy, the sender who had previously sent a death threat to the Bollywood actor demanding ₹5 crore "to stay alive", has now apologized, claiming that the WhatsApp message was sent by mistake. The sender earlier threatened Salman Khan (right) to pay ₹ 5 crore to end enmity with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (left)

The Mumbai Traffic Police received another message from the same WhatsApp number that had sent the previous death threat to Salman Khan on Monday, ANI reported quoting Mumbai police.

In the new message, the sender admitted that the threat was sent by mistake and apologised for it.

Regarding the ongoing investigation, the police have traced the location of the person who sent the message to be in Jharkhand, and further investigation is currently underway.

Pay ₹ 5 crore to stay alive: What was the threat message sent to Salman Khan?

On October 18, Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message on its WhatsApp number in which the sender demanded ₹5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan to "end enmity with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and stay alive."

According to ANI, the sender threatened that if the money is not given, "Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique".

“Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay ₹5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique,” the sender claimed, reported the news agency.

Baba Siddique murder

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister, Baba Siddique, was shot dead on October 12 night outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra.

Soon after the killing, a person claiming to be gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member took responsibility for the murder. The killers also claimed that anyone close to actor Salman Khan will meet the same fate.