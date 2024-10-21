Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar offers to invest in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions: 'For my love...'

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in New Delhi's Tihar jail in an extortion case, made an offer to popular filmmaker Karan Johar about buying a 50-70 percent stake in his production company Dharma Productions. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in New Delhi's Tihar jail in an extortion case.(PTI)

Chandrashekhar sent the 'Letter of Intent' from India's biggest prison through a legal firm named Anantam Legal.

In his letter, he said he was interested in buying controlling shares in Karan Johar's Dharma Production' and called it a 'no-negotiation' offer adding that if terms are agreed upon, the transaction could be completed within 48 hours.

“This is a letter of intent regarding acquiring a major portion of stake in your company, Dharma Productions,” the letter, shared by Sukesh's PR team, stated.

The letter also clarified that his financial advisor informed Chandrashekhar that Dharma Productions was seeking investment and thus Sukesh's company – LS Holdings, would like to contribute to the expansion of Karan Johar's company.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar also acknowledged that due to his shaky credibility, the offer could come across as ‘unusual’ but it is still promising as his intent was at the right place

"For me, movies are not just a business, but a passion and an emotion, as I am personally a movie buff. I am sure this offer may seem unusual, coming from the walls of Asia’s largest prison, but Karan, the best and wonderful things happen from extraordinary situations, places, and persons," the letter states.

'My love also...': Conman Sukesh's letter mentions Jacqueline

Praising Karan Johar as a 'wonderful human,' Sukesh Chandrashekhar also referred to the respect Jacqueline Fernandez, who he called the "love of his life," holds for him.

"Me, my family and, are Big Fans of Dharma productions, Mainly the Wonderful Human Karan Johar, and most importantly Love of My Life Jacqueline, has huge Respect towards you, Which you very well know. So it's a Privilege and an honour to acquire a Stake/infuse funds in your Company and Become a part of your family," the letter read.

Dharma Productions deal with Adar Poonawalla's company

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, is set to pick up a 50% stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, for ₹1000 crore.

Poonawalla is making this investment in his private capacity through Serene Productions after which Dharma Productions will retain the residual stake with Karan Johar continuing to remain Executive Chairman.

Founded in 1976 by Karan Johar's father, Yash Johar, Dharma Productions is well-known for various iconic Bollywood movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Student of the Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Raazi, Shershaah, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Brahmāstra and more.