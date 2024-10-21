Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adar Poonawala to acquire 50% of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions: Report

ByHT News Desk
Oct 21, 2024 10:52 AM IST

Adar Poonawalla is acquiring a 50% stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for 1000 crore, allowing Johar to maintain creative control.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, is set to pick up a 50% stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Production and Dharmatic Entertainment, for 1000 crore, Economic Times reported citing people in the know. The report claimed that Adar Poonawalla is making this investment in his private capacity through Serene Productions after which Dharma Prdocution will retain the residual stake with Karan Johar continuing to remain as the creative spearhead of the company, as Executive Chairman.

Adar Poonawalla acquires 50% stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000 crore.
Adar Poonawalla acquires 50% stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for 1000 crore.

Read more: NSE to hold annual Diwali Muhurat trading on November 1: Details

The report noted, “The key factor that led to stitching together this alliance is Johar retaining creative control while partnering with a deep pocket family he is familiar with. The Poonawalla investment will help the production house with enough financial muscle to navigate the fast-changing demands of digitally savvy consumers who are often digital natives. The investment will also boost Dharma’s efforts to double down on content for new platforms and formats while continuing to deliver interesting stories for a global audience.”

Read more: Gold at record high as Mideast, US elections push haven demand

This comes after it was reported that Dharma Productions has been actively seeking investments and had engaged in talks with several large conglomerates. The company posted a fourfold surge in revenue to 1,040 crore in FY23, from 276 crore the previous year however net profit fell 59% to 11 crore due to a 4.5-times rise in expenses at 1,028 crore. In FY23, the company earned 656 crore from distribution rights, 140 crore from digital, 83 crore from satellite rights, and 75 crore from music.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On