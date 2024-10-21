Who is Zeeshan Siddique, NCP leader Baba Siddique's son who challenged ‘killer’ Lawrence Bishnoi

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, said in a social media post that the killers of the veteran politician have turned their sights on him, but he won't he intimidated. Baba Siddique was gunned down on October 12 by three shooters, who were allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Baba Siddique was a three-time MLA and former minister. His son Zeeshan Siddique won his first election in 2019 (Instagram/Zeeshan Siddique)(HT_PRINT)

Posting on X, Zeeshan Siddique said, “They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage.”

In a seeming challenge to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is allegedly behind the murder of his father, Zeeshan further said, “Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they've won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood : ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you (sic).”

While the motive behind the killing of Baba Siddique is yet to be ascertained, the shooter arrested in the case said that the NCP leader was “not a good man” and had links to Dawood Ibrahim.

Zeeshan Siddique: 5 facts about Baba Siddique's son

Zeeshan Siddique is a member and prominent leader of the Indian National Congress in Maharashtra, and is currently serving as an MLA from the Bandra East assembly constituency.

The 34-year-old Congress leader contested the Maharashtra elections for the first time in 2019 and emerged victorious from the Bandra East seat in Mumbai. He defeated his rival Shiv Sena candidate 5,790 votes. The Bandra East seat was earlier represented by his father Baba Siddique, who was a three-time MLA.

In 2021, the Bombay High Court ordered a probe against Zeeshan Siddique and actor Sonu Sood for their alleged role in the “illegal distribution” crucial anti-viral drug Remdesivir, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Siddique completes his Master's Degree from the Regent's University London in the United Kingdom. Apart from being the sitting MLA from Bandra East, he is also the President of the Mumbai Youth Congress.

One of the accused in Baba Siddique's murder revealed that Zeeshan was also on the target list of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reported ANI. A photo of Zeeshan was recovered from the phone of one of the accused, making him a potential target of the gangster.