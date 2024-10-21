Cyclone Dana live updates: Odisha braces for heavy rainfall on Thursday

The Odisha government has asked fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea on Thursday.

An upper-air circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next two days and lead to heavy rainfall as it is expected to make a landfall over the coastal states of West Bengal and Odisha on Thursday, October 24.

“Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west north-westwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the east-central Bay of Bengal,” said a bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-westwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning,” the IMD added.

Wind speeds off the Odisha-West Bengal coast is expected to reach 60 km/h from October 23, increasing to 120 km/h from October 24 night to October 25 morning. The weather agency has advised fishermen of West Bengal and Odisha to remain off the sea on October 23.

The Odisha government has ramped up operations for cyclone preparedness. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja held a review meeting with senior officials and the district collectors have been asked to prepare cyclone shelters to accommodate residents if evacuations are necessary.