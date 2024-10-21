How Cyclone Dana, expected to hit Odisha, got its name

Cyclone Dana, a tropical cyclone that formed in the Indian Ocean, is expected to cause heavy rains in Odisha in the coming days. But have you ever wondered how cyclones get their names? Cyclone Dana, forming in the Indian Ocean, will likely cause heavy rains in Odisha

The Naming Process

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is responsible for maintaining the list of names for tropical cyclones globally. The WMO uses a predetermined list of names, which are assigned alphabetically and rotate every six years.

Track Cyclone Dana live updates here

The Story Behind "Dana"

The name "Dana" was contributed by Saudi Arabia, one of the 14 countries participating in the WMO's tropical cyclone naming system for the North Indian Ocean. The name "Dana" is derived from Arabic, meaning "generosity" or "bounty."

Regional Significance

Naming cyclones after regional words or names helps raise awareness and promotes cultural exchange among countries affected by these storms. It also makes communication and warning systems more effective.

Recent cyclones in the region have been named after contributions from various countries, including:

- Cyclone Tauktae (named by Myanmar, meaning "gecko")

- Cyclone Nivar (named by Iran, meaning "light" or "breeze")

- Cyclone Amphan (named by Thailand, meaning "sky")

Cyclone Dana: Expected Impact

The cyclonic circulation over central Andaman Sea is expected to intensify into Cyclone Dana by October 23 (Wednesday) and is expected to reach the northwest Bay of Bengal, off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned.

Wind speeds off the Odisha-West Bengal coast is expected to reach 60 km/h from October 23, increasing to 120 km/h from October 24 night to October 25 morning. The weather agency has advised fishermen of West Bengal and Odisha to remain off the sea on October 23.

Fishermen have been advised to not venture into Andaman Sea till October 21, Central Bay of Bengal during October 22 and 24 and north Bay of Bengal during October 24 to 25.