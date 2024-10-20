Cyclone Dana expected to form over Bay of Bengal by Oct 23: IMD

The cyclonic circulation over central Andaman Sea is expected to intensify into Cyclone Dana by October 23 (Wednesday) and it is expected to reach northwest Bay of Bengal, off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. Fishermen are advised not to venture into Andaman Sea till October 21, Central Bay of Bengal during October 22 and 24 and north Bay of Bengal during October 24 to 25. (Representational image)

Yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over central Andaman Sea lay over North Andaman Sea in the early morning (Sunday) and persisted over the same region. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is very likely to form over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours, IMD said.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning,” IMD added on Sunday.

Squally weather with moderate to rough sea conditions are likely over Andaman Sea till October 21. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph with rough to very rough sea conditions is likely over Central Bay of Bengal during October 22 to 24. Squally wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting 55 kmph with rough to very rough sea is likely over north Bay of Bengal during October 24 to 25, IMD had warned on Saturday.

IMD had also advised judicious regulation of shipping, port and offshore and onshore activities during the period.

The sea surface temperature is 29 to 32 degree C over entire Bay of Bengal which is above normal. The tropical cyclone heat potential is >100 kj/cm2 over northeast Bay of Bengal which is also high and favourable for cyclone development, officials said.