One secret recipe that could help Kamala Harris win 2024 election

Despite being hours away from election eve in the United States, the presidential contest is still as unpredictably close as ever. With various sources pushing different results across popularity polls, it remains unclear where the race is headed. Kamala Harris’ final attempt at ramping up support ahead of Election Day will see a new pack of celebrity appearances at same-day Pennsylvania rallies – one in Philadelphia, headlined by Lady Gaga, and the other in Pittsburgh led by Katy Perry – on November 4 evening. US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris smiles during a campaign rally at Michigan State University's Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Michigan, on November 3, 2024. (AFP)

Previous polls had revealed a massive gender gap this election, with women potentially playing a pivotal role in pushing support for the Democratic nominee. A late October Quinnipiac survey of Michigan estimated that 57% of women in the state are pro-Harris, and 40% of men fall in the same category. Au contraire, 56% of men backed her Republican rival, Donald Trump, while only 37% of women were team former president.

As Vox quoted, the Quinnipiac University Poll surveys found that Kamala Harris received more robust support from women in swing states Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, whereas men were more Trump-biased. Team Kamala has especially been facing dropping interest among male Black voters this year. Now, it remains to be seen women entrusting their faith to Harris, especially over the previously long-held constitutional right to an abortion, will bring in results.

Kamala Harris’ secret recipe that could her win this election

According to Joey Garrison, the White House correspondent for USA Today, the Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign has maintained personal contact with the community, reporting they knocked on 807,000 doors in Pennsylvania, made 940,000 calls and knocked on 215,000 doors in Wisconsin and made 721,000 calls and knocked 256,000 doors in Michigan on Saturday. If the $1 billion machinery reels in effective turnout, it could just give her the winning edge she desperately needs.

What's the scene in the final stretch before the US elections?

Moreover, Harris campaign manager David Plouffe wrote Friday afternoon on social media that voters who may have reserved their decisions for the home stretch are “breaking by double digits” for the vice president. Democrat officials also seem to have reason to believe that “the remaining undecideds (are) looking more friendly” to them than Donald Trump.

Senior campaign officials also pushed that MAGA guest speakers’ bigoted, racist, misogynistic and cheap opening statements at the Madison Square Garden rally in New York have reportedly also played a pivotal role in swaying the “undecideds” along with Latino and Puerto Rican voters. “We have believed all along that there were still undecided voters here, and that the close of this race was really, really important,” a senior official said, per Politico. “And we are seeing that be the case as we are closing out in the last week.”

“It really kind of crystallized for them the choice in their minds between the vice president, who they're seeing talk about being a president for everyone, someone focused on them and solving their problems, and Trump, and these really kind of dark, divisive language and events and activities,” they added. “We don't always see, when we're talking to swing voters, anything that you can really see them kind of finalize their point of view or finalize their opinion.”