Elon Musk’s friend Katy Perry to rally for Harris, joining Gaga after receiving a Tesla Cybertruck delivery

Katy Perry is all set to rock the stage at a Kamala Harris rally on Election Eve, just months after posing with a Tesla Cybertruck that Elon Musk apparently decided to gift her. Elon Musk’s friend Katy Perry to rally for Harris,

While Musk is cozying up to former President Donald Trump as one of his biggest fans and donors, Perry’s leap into the Harris camp is sure to leave the SpaceX owner feeling hurt, as netizens await the ultimate shade game that Musk has been playing with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Eminem, and others who are supporting Harris in the U.S. presidential elections.

Katy Perry to rally for Harris

The pop star, who has thrown her support behind the Vice President, joins a star-studded lineup that includes Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Eminem, and more who have voiced their support for the VP. Perry is set to perform at the Pennsylvania rally, which will be livestreamed and is among the most high-profile events organised by the campaign. This day will also feature campaign activities in key swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Katy Perry, who endorsed Kamala Harris and praised her "fearlessness", stirred up quite a debate in April; when she posted a photo with a Cybertruck, thanking Elon Musk personally for “the delivery.” Musk responded to her tweet with a casual “Looks good.” Many commenters questioned her support for Musk, especially since his political leanings became more evident in July when he openly endorsed Trump following an assassination attempt on the former president in Pennsylvania.

Katy Perry and Elon Musk have shared a unique friendship, with Perry often expressing her fascination with Musk's ventures, especially SpaceX. After endorsing the now-recalled Cybertruck in 2017, she playfully posted an Instagram video saying she was “ready for Mars” while tagging Musk.

In 2020, she surprised viewers by appearing during Musk's Space Launch Live event, sitting on a glittery crescent moon while celebrating an astronaut launch. Perry described her appearance as a tribute to the groundbreaking space missions of the 1960s.

Now that Elon Musk has been slamming, criticizing, and clashing with Hollywood celebs over their endorsements of Harris and their appearances at rallies—linking them to disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs—fans are curious whether Musk will take the same approach with Katy Perry or spare her from his ire.

Lady Gaga to join Katy Perry for Harris’ rally

Adding to the star-studded lineup in Pennsylvania, pop sensation Lady Gaga will make her presence felt in one of the most critical swing states on the eve of the 2024 presidential election. She's planned to perform at one of two fancy "Get Out the Vote" events on Monday, teaming up with big names such as Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin, Jazmine Sullivan, the Roots, DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Adam Blackstone in Philadelphia, Variety reports.

“It’s time to get ready to vote — I’ll see you guys in Pennsylvania,” the singer said in a video. Making her stance clear she captioned the video with “Harris Walz 2024”

Current polling shows a tight race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, with some surveys giving Trump a slight edge of 0.2 points, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average.

Although Harris could still become president without winning Pennsylvania, it would be much harder for her. She would need to do well in other states that are leaning toward Trump. Political experts told Variety, that if Harris wins Pennsylvania and continues to lead in Wisconsin and Michigan, she has a strong chance of becoming the next president.