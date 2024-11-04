NY man arrested for brutally assaulting MAGA supporter wearing ‘Trump 2024 hat’ in supermarket: Report

A New York man was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a supporter of former President Donald Trump who was wearing a hat demonstrating his support for the Republican presidential hopeful. 60-year-old Robert Yott was charged with felony second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanour for punching a man wearing a MAGA hat in a New York supermarket. (Steuben County Sheriffs Office, Fox News)

According to The Village of Bath Police Department, the incident occurred in a supermarket. The alleged perpetrator, 60-year-old Robert Yott, was charged with felony second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanour, per Fox News.

Investigators received a report about a fight on Friday morning and were consequently dispatched to the Tops Friendly Markets on West Morris Street at about 10 am. They eventually learned at the scene that the 60-year-old suspect had confronted a person whom he did not know. The victim was wearing a Trump 2024 hat. Further investigation revealed Yott allegedly punched the victim in the mouth and head several times. Police said the incident resulted in the other person’s bloody mouth and broken teeth.

Yott is currently being held at the Steuben County Jail. According to the Wellsville Sun, he is renowned as a local author of military history books.

American capital ramping up security before Election Day

The “random act of violence” in Bath, New York, comes to the forefront with just days remaining before election fever officially consumes the US on November 5. It also comes at a time when lawmakers are increasingly fearing the potential post-election instances of unrest and violence, possibly mirroring the infamous January 6 riots.

With Washington D.C. on alert, the American capital’s landmarks, including Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence, the White House and the US Capitol, are being fortified with heavy fencing and anti-climb barriers.

Another instance of pre-Election Day violence

In other news related to Trump campaign paraphernalia at the centre of violent breakouts, a Texas man pulled a reversal from the more recent New York story. In this case, Jesse Lutzenberger, a Texas suspect wearing a pro-Trump hat, was arrested on felony charges of assaulting an elderly person for allegedly punching a 69-year-old election worker who told him that wearing items for or against a candidate is prohibited at voting sites. The suspect could also face other charges, per authorities.

