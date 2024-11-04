Menu Explore
US readying for civic unrest ahead of election day? Riot fences go up across Washington DC

ByHT News Desk
Nov 04, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Washington DC on high alert, famous landmarks and businesses being guarded against a potential riot like situation

Ahead of one of its biggest election day, Washington, DC is fortifying its landmarks to prepare for potential civil unrest. Heavy fencing, including anti-climb barriers, now surround the White House, U.S. Capitol, and Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence.

Businesses are boarded up in downtown Washington, DC, on November 3, 2024, as security measures are taken for possible violence after the November 5 election. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)(AFP)
Businesses are boarded up in downtown Washington, DC, on November 3, 2024, as security measures are taken for possible violence after the November 5 election. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)(AFP)

Reports indicate, the Secret Service is on high alert, given the contentious nature of the campaigns and the surge in threats against both Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The additional fencing around Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory is one of many visible steps to shield high-profile officials. This barrier now reinforces the existing wrought-iron fence and security checkpoint, with added fencing spanning much of the property along Massachusetts Avenue, a high-profile location that officials are particularly keen to secure.

Businesses near these landmarks are also bracing for potential disruptions. Many establishments close to the White House and Capitol Hill have boarded up windows, hoping to protect against vandalism. These signs of precaution come in despite Washington’s police chief has confirmed of no potential threat aid at a news conference, adding there is “no need for any alarm.”

Iconic locations, including Lafayette Square, known for its historical Andrew Jackson statue, are now encircled by layers of fencing as well. This square has often served as a protest site, and city officials are preemptively safeguarding it against any defacing.

Post reports, the agency also is installing physical security measures outside the West Palm Beach, Florida. It is where Trump is expected to hold his election-night party, not far away from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Heavy machinery is seen outside Howard University as workers setup a security perimeter in Washington, DC on November 3, 2024. Democratic presidential nominee,Vice President Kamala Harris, will be spending election night at Howard University. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)
Heavy machinery is seen outside Howard University as workers setup a security perimeter in Washington, DC on November 3, 2024. Democratic presidential nominee,Vice President Kamala Harris, will be spending election night at Howard University. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

The District police have also announced multiple road closures, especially around Harris's election watch party location.

“The Secret Service is working closely with federal, state and local partners in Washington, DC and Palm Beach County, Florida to ensure heightened levels of Election Day safety and security,” the agency said in a statement Sunday.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
