Who will win the US elections? Thanks to The Sun US, ChatGPT's AI bot stepped into the shoes of 16th-century oracle Nostradamus and cooked a more shocking answer than anticipated. Despite the hotly contested political battle pitting Donald Trump against Kamala Harris, the AI-driven prophecy swung differently, predicting neither would prevail on top. This combination of pictures created on November 03, 2024 shows former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) takes part in a roundtable discussion hosted by Building America's Future in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, on October 29, 2024, and US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) speaks during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on November 2, 2024. (AFP)

Elsewhere, the forecast also issued a chilling warning, possibly echoing the violent events of the infamous January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill Insurrection that followed Trump's defeat in 2020. More words for both front-running rivals were revealed individually, leading Trump back to court for relentless legal battles, with allusions to Harris’ hopeful fate in the off chance that she loses the political tug of war.

2024 Election prediction: Who will return victorious?

“In the final hour, a twist unforeseen, neither may claim the throne of serene,” the online soothsayer claimed.

Potentially hinting at the dark horse vice presidential candidates, JD Vance and Tim Walz, the AI prediction said, “A name unspoken in many a tale, will rise to power, beyond the pale.

“Though Trump and Kamala shall fight with might, another will lead, emerging from the night.”

Nostradamus’ AI-empowered visage further revealed that the country “will see unrest, born of derision,” around the time for the November 5 election results. “Protests, marches, and rallies loud, shall stir beneath a darkening cloud,” the bot unveiled. “In cities bright, where freedom’s flame burns, conflict shall arise, as the wheel of fate turns. Sparks of violence, in pockets and streets, will challenge the peace where two sides meet.”

Violent unrest awaits?

The Republican nominee and MAGA sowed the origins of their “cheating” allegations rhetoric about the future 2024 election results months ahead of D-Day. An ABC News/Ipsos poll published earlier this year showed that only 29% of the respondents expected the former president to favourably expect the outcome even if he loses. The remaining two-thirds of voters' majority believed he wouldn’t, mirroring his 2020 reaction to Joe Biden defeating him in the race to the Oval Office.

On October 30, Axios also pushed a report insinuating that Congress “was gripped by fears of post-election violence,” with lawmakers on both ends bracing themselves for what has yet to come. Law enforcement officials are beefing up security across the American capital in response to those tumultuous anxieties attached to a potential repeat of Jan 6.

After sounding the alarm on possibly turbulent times ahead, ChatGPT also contradicted itself, stating, “Yet, from the chaos, a call for calm, will echo out like a soothing psalm.”

What lies ahead for Kamala Harris?

A hopeful destiny awaits Kamala Harris, even if she loses the presidential race to the White House, according to AI claims. “Should the star of Kamala fade from sight, And the crown of power elude her light, she will not retreat into the past, but rise again, her resolve steadfast.”

The prediction doubled down on Harris’ name echoing “still in halls elite” even if it is “spoken in defeat” in light of the November 5 election. “From the ashes of loss, she will climb, her influence growing with the passage of time.” The Democratic leader particularly shot to political fame in her own right after Biden called off his re-election bid and endorsed her for president. As a passionate supporter of abortion rights, her activism in this light has attracted substantial attention. As per ChatGPT’s AI prophecy, “her work in the shadows will gain renown. In foreign lands and on the home stage, she’ll fight for causes and engage.”

AI Nostradamus' Donald Trump prediction

Meanwhile, her Republican rival, already embroiled in numerous legal battles, is expected to find himself back in court. “Legal battles, a looming storm, will swirl around him in relentless form,” the AI prediction added. As he continues to rally his steadfast followers, “his influence shall not cease to fizz” even if the “seat of power may not be his.”

Furthermore, “In the courts of law, where justice is weighed, he may find his steps delayed. Yet even here, with chains that bind, his legacy will endure in the minds.” However, the prediction didn’t just put a full stop to Trump’s fame in the aftermath of the 2024 election. ChatGPT firmly claimed that the MAGA leader’s presence will eventually be felt as “a force that echoes through future campaigns.”

His influential fervour is not expected to fizzle out even after he eventually succumbs to his fate, “If he falls from victory’s grace, he will still leave behind a lasting trace,” the prediction insisted.

