Nostradamus pollster sticks to his US election prediction, but adds major disclaimer as he receives ‘so much hate’

ByShweta Kukreti
Oct 28, 2024 04:58 PM IST

Nostradamus pollster Allan Lichtman has declared that his prediction about the winner of the 2024 US presidential election will not change.

Prediction Professor Allan Lichtman disclosed that he received an extraordinary level of hatred after he predicted Kamala Harris' win.(X)

While Lichtman's prediction says that Democratic contender will win the White House race scheduled to take place next week on 5 November, he claimed that he has “never experienced” this much “hate” during elections.

On his YouTube channel, the historian informed that his prediction, which is based on 160 years of precedent, “has not changed”.

He, however, said there's a possibility that he could be wrong. “It’s always possible that something so cataclysmic and so unprecedented could change the pattern of history.”

Lichtman opens up about experiencing hate this election

Since 1984, Lichtman has accurately predicted the outcome of nine out of ten presidential elections, earning him the moniker of “Nostradamus” of polls.

He uses the  methodology called “The Keys to the White House”, which he developed with Russian scholar Vladimir Keilis-Borok in 1981 to predict the election contest with such accuracy.

Meanwhile, the polls indicate that the contest between GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic Kamala Harris is now closer than ever.

Also Read: Interview | Early poll can’t predict results, keep an open mind: Top US pollster

Calling the keys very robust, objective and quantitative, Licthman remarked, “My predictions have stood the test of time, my indicators have always been right.”

Lichtman insisted that his methodology and forecasts are completely “non-partisan,” underlining that he was right to anticipate the “two most conservative presidents of our time,” which he referred to as Trump in 2016 and Ronald Reagan in 1984 when he was elected for the second time.

However, the historian disclosed that he received an extraordinary level of hatred after he predicted Harris' win.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo of NewsNation, he said, “I have never experienced anything close to the hate that has been reaped upon me this time.”

According to him, he has been receiving offensive, violent, and threatening feedback and his family's safety and security have been jeopardised.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
