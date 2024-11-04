NYC influencer Cugine ditches Trump, Harris; votes for John Gotti and Frank Sinatra: ‘Is it illegal?’

Popular influencer Danny Mondello, who goes by “Cugine” on Instagram, has voted for non-existent candidates in the 2024 US presidential race. On Friday, the Italian American internet personality shared a video of himself casting his ballot for John Gotti and Frank Sinatra, instead of Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. Cugine cast his ballot for John Gotti and Frank Sinatra instead of Donald Trump or Kamala Harris(Instagram)

Influencer Danny ‘Cugine’ Mondello votes for Frank Sinatra, John Gotti

“John Gotti forever. And the chairman of the board as vice president. Oh blue eyes. Francis Sinatra. How you doing?” Mondello quipped to his 1.4 million followers. In response to comments about photographing one's ballot being illegal, the 27-year-old said, “They’re a bunch of rats. Is it illegal? Who actually cares?”

“I mean I voted for John Gotti and Frank Sinatra and they’re both f***kin’ dead, so what does that even matter?” he added, per New York Post. Mondello, who voted in his hometown of Rossville, chose not to linger in the comment section too much due to the harsh criticism from netizens.

The food influencer told the outlet that he hasn't “really” read the comments “because these people are out of control with this political s**t” Like, ‘What are you doing? That’s a vote for Trump,’ ‘That’s a vote for Kamala,’ like who gives a f**k?” added Mondello, who boasts 2.6 million followers on TikTok.

“Does it really matter? Do you think they’re gonna wipe your a** in the morning? No. So what the hell’s the difference?” Mondello added. As several others argued that he wasted his vote, the influencer said, “My vote really don’t matter in New York anyway, it’s always blue, so what the hell’s the difference? I might as well have fun with it.”