Cardi B's teleprompter glitch at Kamala Harris' rally goes viral: Watch

Cardi B had a technical mishap during Kamala Harris' Milwaukee rally on Friday. While addressing the crowd at the glitzy event, the 32-year-old faced a teleprompter glitch that delayed her speech. Taken aback by the mishap, she became flustered, telling the audience that she was a “little nervous.” Cardi B speaks ahead of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a "When We Vote We Win" rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 1, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Cardi B faces teleprompter glitch at Harris' rally

“One second, guys. One second,” a flustered Cardi said. “Sorry guys, I’m a little nervous!” she continued, adding, “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. My whole life!” The I Like It rapper struggled with her speech, admitting that she needed “patience” for the next two minutes until the issue was resolved.

The WAP hitmaker even joked about the situation, saying, “Patience, where are you, girl?” A staffer eventually offered her a cell phone, allowing Cardi to read out her speech. “I took my time writing this speech, so I’m going to make sure I deliver it right,” she humbly added.

“Are we ready to change the next eight years?” she remarked, revving up the audience over the possibility of Harris becoming the first female president of the United States. “Because we are going to make sure we have Kamala Harris in office for eight years!” she added.

At one point during her speech, the Please Me rapper called out Harris' Republican rival, Donald Trump. “Did you hear what Donny Trump said the other day?” Cardi asked the crowd, referring to the former president's remark about him protecting women “whether they like it or not.” “Donny, don’t. Please,” Cardi said.

Netizens react as Cardi B's teleprompter glitch goes viral

As the incident went viral on social media, many lauded the Bodak Yellow hitmaker for keeping her cool despite being nervous. “Cardi was nervous and the teleprompter broke but she pushed through and delivered the message she has been giving to us since day 1!!” a supporter gushed on X, formerly Twitter.

“We love Cardi bc she is not the cookie cutter robot she is authentically herself always!!” said one more, while another noted, “Actually the way Cardi handled this was near flawless…her speech wasn’t loaded into the teleprompter so she improved. Shout out to her for using her platform to stand up for what she believes is right.”