Kamala Harris pulls ahead of Donald Trump in new poll from battleground state, here's how much VP is leading by

A new poll from the battleground state with the most Electoral College votes has revealed that Kamala Harris is pulling ahead of Donald Trump. However, the vice president’s lead remains within the margin of error. Kamala Harris pulls ahead of Donald Trump in new poll from battleground state (AP Photo)(AP)

Harris and Trump are competing for Pennsylvania’s 19 crucial electoral votes. Both the presidential candidates have repeatedly appeared in the state. In fact, Harris is set to hold a rally in Philadelphia the night before Election Day.

Who do the polls show?

Most of the polls in Pennsylvania show a narrow margin between Harris and Trump. According to the final pre-election Morning Call/Muhlenberg College poll of 460 likely voters, which was conducted from October 27 to 30 and published on Sunday, the vice president has a two-point lead over Trump, 49 to 47 percent.

Harris’ lead happens to be within the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points. This also marks a 1-point increase from a previous Morning Call/Muhlenberg College poll of 450 likely state voters, which had been conducted from September 16 and 19. That poll showed that Harris and Trump were tied at 48 percent, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points.

Even though the election is closer than ever now, 2 percent of respondents said in Sunday’s poll that they still did not identify with either candidate. The respondents stated that they were "still unsure."

This poll too, like other polls, highlighted a gender and racial divide. It showed that Harris is favoured by women, 53 percent to Trump's 43 percent, and that Trump is leading among men, 52 percent to Harris' 43 percent. White voters backed Trump 54 percent to Harris' 43 percent. On the other hand, voters of colour supported Harris 66 percent to 27 percent.

As per other polls, the state is experiencing a very tight race. Trump was ahead in the state by 0.3 percentage points as of Sunday, according to three polling aggregates – 538, RealClearPolling, and Nate Silver's Silver Bulletin. According to The Times' aggregate polling, Trump is ahead 49 percent compared to Harris' 48 percent. Trump is up 0.7 points as per The Hill's aggregate polling, which is 48.8 to 48.1 percent.