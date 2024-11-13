Jimmy Kimmel again mocks Donald Trump for Melania's ‘interesting’ decision to…

Again, during his Tuesday night monologue, Jimmy Kimmel mocked Melania Trump for skipping a customary event between incoming and outgoing first ladies. Jimmy Kimmel again mocks Melania Trump during Tuesday night monologue.

Typically, the outgoing first lady hosts a tea with her successor to ensure a smooth transition. However, Melania has reportedly declined to attend the traditional tea with Jill Biden, though her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, accepted an invitation from President Joe Biden for a White House dinner.

“Typically, the first ladies would get together for this meeting, but Melania said no,” Kimmel remarked. “Trump’s team claims Melania had a scheduling conflict related to her book that came out five weeks ago, which doesn’t sound true.”

Kimmel went on to joke, “She’s probably in the middle of putting up her Christmas decorations. I know that’s something she looks forward to,” a nod to Melania’s unique and often unconventional holiday decor choices during her time in the White House.

Melania’s decision not to the Tea ceremony is ‘interesting’

The late-night host also noted that Melania’s decision not to attend offers an “interesting glimpse into something we’ve been joking about but might actually turn out to be true.”

He shared a CNN clip reporting that Melania may not reside in the White House full-time during Trump’s upcoming term. “She’ll be wherever he isn’t. That’s how it’ll go,” Kimmel quipped.

“When the first lady treats the White House like it’s an Airbnb, is that a good sign for the relationship?”

Kimmel also turned his attention to Elon Musk, whom Trump recently appointed to lead a new ‘Department of Government Efficiency.’ “Musk’s basically moved into Mar-a-Lago,” Kimmel said, showing a clip of Musk joining the Trump family for a photo, which Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai, originally posted.

“Did you notice who was not in the photo?” Kimmel asked. “Melania was not in the photo, Elon was. Melania, you see what you get for a hundred million dollars?”