Elon Musk's viral ‘hallucinating’ video sparks buzz on social media; ‘Somebody clocked him’

Billionaire Elon Musk, often referred to as “Dogefather” and identified by his T-shirt, declared that his “scheduled time” with the administration of Donald Trump was coming to an end. Elon Musk has apparently been under the effect of the potent anesthetic ketamine throughout the years, according to reports. (X@MysterySolvents)

During Trump's farewell press briefing at the Oval Office, the two appeared to be close and awarded each other a golden key to the White House.

Given his alleged “intense” drug use problem while advising Trump, internet users were compelled to see Musk's outré and black-eye responses on camera.

Musk has apparently been under the effect of the potent anesthetic ketamine throughout the years, according to reports. The Tesla CEO was also carrying a box of more than 20 pills with prescription and recreational narcotics while he was running for president, according to the New York Times.

However, the reporter was swiftly scolded with a harsher remark when this report surfaced up during the press conference. Videos from the May 30 news conference of Musk failing to make eye contact and standing immobile soon went viral on social media.

“OMG! Elon musk is so high it looks like he’s hallucinating,” read the caption of the viral video posted by @MysterySolvents.

Netizens react to ;MAGA who is totally clueless on what autism is,” another commented.

“This is manipulation! I watched the entire conference and he didn’t act like this!” a third user chimed in.

“It also looks like somebody clocked him. Bad bruising on the side of his right eye,” one more added,

Explaining the reason for his black eye, Musk told the media that his son, X, had “punched him in the face”. However, several users posted a video of him standing next to Trump at a public event, showing similar neck movements.

