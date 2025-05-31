Did Trump just mock France's Macron by offering marital advise after viral slap incident? Netizens say ‘hillarious’

President Donald Trump on Friday offered a marital tip to French President Emmanuel Macron following a viral video that garnered netizens' reactions as his wife Brigitte shoved him in the face. French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump(REUTERS)

The incident happened on Sunday as the Macrons touched down in Vietnam, the opening destination on their week-long Southeast Asian tour.

According to the French President, he is in the area at a “key crossroads of global trade” to demonstrate that “France is present and acting with its partners” in the face of growing trade hostilities between the United States and China.

During an interview with Trump, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked, “Do you have any world leader to world leader marital advice to Macron?” prompting laughter from the crowd.

Doocy's question prompted Trump, who has been married three times, to grin and reply, “Make sure the door remains closed. That was not good.”

“No, I spoke to him and he's fine,” the 47th President responded.

Meanwhile, several netizens reacted to Trump's witty advise to Macron, with one X user said, “Dude's hilarious.”

“Trump’s comedy chops are legit,” another said.

“The most powerful man in the world, has a great sense of humor!,” a third user stated.

A look into Brigitte and Macron's relationship

After the footage of Brigitte Macron and Macron aboard a plane in Vietnam went viral on video tape was verified as legitimate by the French President's office, which also stated that it depicted the couple “horsing around.”

The Macrons' relationship has garnered significant media attention for years due to the age gap between the French President and Brigitte.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration's position on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Trump's choice to impose worldwide tariffs last month that target almost all US trading partners, including France, have caused tension in the ties between Trump and Macron.