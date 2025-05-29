Emmanuel Macron & his wife's shocking conversation after shoving incident decoded by lip reader, ‘Stay away, you loser’

A lip reader has revealed what French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife said after shoving him in the face in a viral video. A shocking clip that has surfaced shows Brigitte Macron placing both hands on Macron’s face and shoving him firmly moments after his plane door opened upon arriving in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, on Sunday evening. Emmanuel Macron & his wife's shocking conversation after shoving incident decoded by lip reader (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP)(AFP)

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron’s tense exchange decoded

A professional lip reader has now decoded the scathing remark Brigitte made right after shoving her husband. “As the aircraft door opens, President Macron is seen turning toward Brigitte. In an unexpected moment, she pushes him in the face,” the lip reader told The Express.

After the door opened, Macron seemed to notice that the cameras were on him. He then said “Hi” and raised his hand. “Emmanuel then steps closer to Brigitte before composing himself and crossing to the other side. Moments later, he signals for her to follow him with, ‘Let’s go,'” the lip reader said. “Emmanuel then steps closer to Brigitte before composing himself and crossing to the other side. Moments later, he signals for her to follow him with, ‘Let’s go,'” the lip reader said.

The lip reader added, “But at the top of the stairs, things turn icy again. He offers his arm; she ignores it, choosing to cling to the railing instead. As she passes, she appears to mutter, ‘Dégage, espèce de loser,’ translated in English, ‘Stay away, you loser.’”

The lip reader said that Macron said moments later, “Essayons, s’il te plaît” — which translated to, “Let’s try, please?”

Brigitte replied, “Non.”

“His closing expression, and the phrase lipread as ‘Je vois,’ translated in english “I see” says it all,” the lip reader said. “Hot Take: A rare unguarded exchange that hints at deeper tensions between the couple. One to watch, especially with a packed diplomatic schedule ahead.”

Macron appeared shocked after being shoved by his wife, but seemed to recover quickly upon realizing the public would be watching. While heading down the staircase, Brigitte did not take her husband’s arm.

While Macron’s office initially said the footage was not authentic, it later confirmed that it was actually genuine. “We are squabbling and, rather, joking with my wife,” Macron said of the incident, claiming that the video was being overblown into “a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe” by his enemies.

“People are saying all sorts of nonsense. Everyone needs to calm down,” he added.