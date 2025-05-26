Did Emmanuel Macron get shoved in the face by wife Brigitte? French Prez office reacts as viral video sparks concerns

A video of Emmanuel Macron has gone viral on social media, showing that his wife Brigitte is shoving the French President in the face while they are “bickering.” The shocking moment French President Emmanuel Macron is apparently slapped in the face by wife Brigitte (AP)

As Macron and Brigitte landed in Vietnam to begin a trip of Southeast Asia, the presidential plane door opened to reveal Brigitte's hands on Macron's face.

The footage taken at the Hanoi airport shows Macron standing inside the aircraft and sternly addressing his wife.

In a matter of seconds, Brigitte's arms are visible, both of them lifted to Macron's face in what looks to be a minor blow and shove.

In the clip, Macron seems astonished as soon as the doors opened. He quickly regains his composure and turns to wave at the pool of cameras at the bottom of the plane steps.

Macron then holds out his arm to his wife as the couple departs the plane together. She, however, grabs onto the walkway's handrail for assistance, possibly as a result of an intense quarrel between the two.

Also Read: ‘Annabelle is not missing’, authorities confirm whereabouts of ‘haunted’ doll after viral missing rumors

Netizens react to Macron's viral video

Reacting to the viral video, one X user asked: “Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron arriving in Vietnam. Did Brigitte just shove his face?”

“Actually concerning -where this is done in public imagine what happens behind closed doors…” another wrote.

“That’s weird,” a third user commented.

“I think she was trying to clean something on his nose,” the fourth person said.

Macron's office respond to viral video

Palais de l'Élysée first rejected the viral video of the fighting couple as being phony. However, French media sources verified the clip's authenticity, The Sun reported,

Moreover, the Associated Press's live stream makes the startling moment quite evident.

An unnamed person close to the president claimed that the couple was “bickering.”

“It was a moment when the president and his wife were unwinding one last time before the start of the trip by having a little fun,” the insider told BFMTV.

The same source went on to say that “it was a moment of complicity” that “wasn't enough to give the conspiracy theorists more to chew”—a reference to the unfavorable coverage the Russian media had been spreading, as per The Sun.

The politician began dating his French literature instructor Brigitte, who was a mother of three at the time, when he was just fifteen years old.

Macron was in Hanoi to kick off a weeklong tour of Southeast Asia, which will include stops in Singapore and Indonesia.

Macron has been the target of deepfakes and conspiracy theories.

In the past, Macron had to refute "false and fabricated" rumors that his spouse was born a male, characterizing the transgender claims as typical of online attacks on women that are nasty.