‘Annabelle is not missing’, authorities confirm whereabouts of ‘haunted’ doll after viral missing rumors

The “demonically possessed” Raggedy Ann doll, which has grown into a staple of the horror genre, is said to have escaped her casing during the Devils on the Run Tour, which was organised by the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR).

The doll, which is usually kept at NESPR's Warrens' Occult Museum, was on a New Orleans tour early in May. The museum was established by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Online rumors that she had somehow disappeared during her Louisiana trip started to spread after some tourists said they didn't see the doll while on a tour.

At the same time, a fire at the adjacent Nottoway Plantation, which is now the Nottoway Resort in White Castle, heightened rumors that Annabelle's purported abduction was somehow related to the fire.

Annabelle doll missing: NESPR breaks silence on her whereabouts

In a TikTok video released on Saturday, NESPR lead investigator Dan Rivera refuted rumors that the doll had gone missing.

“I’m here at the museum right now, and I just wanna show you guys that Annabelle is in the Warrens’ Occult Museum,” Rivera remarked. “Let’s go inside and let’s check.”

He went into the museum and approached the doll, which was placed in a wooden case.

Rivera reassured followers that “Annabelle is not missing; she's not in Chicago,” adding that they would be attending the 2025 Rock Island Roadhouse Esoteric Expo on October 4 in Rock Island, Illinois.

On its Facebook page, NESPR stated: “It’s a Rumor... Annabelle has NOT been stolen. The doll is safely in place at the Warren Occult Museum.”

The Warren Occult Museum is situated at 30 Knollwood Drive, Monroe, Connecticut. It is no longer accessible to the general public due to zoning restrictions, but a small number of people can still access it.

The reports about Anabelle's disappearance has caused significant alarm on the internet before. In 2020, Ed and Lorrain Warren's son-in-law, Tony Spera, had to address speculation that she had gone missing from her enclosure.