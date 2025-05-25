Why is Annabelle doll on US tour? Interesting facts about ‘haunted’ doll and ‘Devils on the Run’

Annabelle doll, the well-known from The Conjuring movies and paranormal folklore, is presently on tour in the US as part of the traveling exhibition “Devils on the Run.” Beginning in early May 2025, the haunted doll has already traveled to a number of states, drawing thousands of visitors to witness the exhibition that many people believe is connected to demonic forces. Annabelle Doll on US tour: The ‘Devils on the Run’ showcases the doll to sites already steeped in legend, such as haunted inns and historic jails, igniting new interest and anxiety in the process.( X@lambas70)

The event, which is being organized by the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), provides a unique opportunity for paranormal enthusiasts and horror lovers to see Annabelle outside of the now-closed Warren Occult Museum.

Annabelle's US travel: What is the ‘Devils on the Run’ tour?

From May 8 to 11, Annabelle's US tour started with a journey to the West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville.

Known as the ‘W.V.P. Lockdown with Annabelle’, the event offered guests the opportunity to watch the doll up close under supervision, take part in nighttime investigations, and hear lectures from paranormal specialists.

A few days later, Annabelle appeared at Victoria's Black Swan Inn in San Antonio, Texas, for the Psychic & Spirit Fest on May 17–18. With Annabelle as its creepy focal point, the event featured a lineup of psychics, mediums, demonologists, and spiritual counselors.

The Devils on the Run is anticipated to continue through Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and other states through the summer season. Several locations have sold out their sessions in advance, indicating high attendance.

Annabelle doll's origin

While the majority of people are familiar with Annabelle from her role as a porcelain-faced horror in the Conjuring world, the real doll has a quite distinct appearance. The original Raggedy Ann doll is Annabelle. According to renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who originally purchased the doll in the 1970s, it was believed to be possessed by an evil spirit posing as a young girl.

The Warrens reported several purported occurrences of Annabelle doll moving on its own, grumbling, and hurting people who teased or mistreated it. The tales may seem fantastical, but they served as the foundation for the doll's lasting mythology, which in turn served as the inspiration for numerous horror movies and television shows.

Annabelle was kept at the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut. Tony Spera, the son-in-law of the Warrens, started providing restricted public viewings under stringent guidelines when the museum was shut down due to zoning concerns.

Why is Annabelle doll travelling now?

Following years of public interest, the decision on Annabelle was taken in with the objective of raising money for the museum's new location, according to NESPR. However, everyone is not happy with the doll's national tour.

Some religious leaders and paranormal specialists have expressed concerns.

Speaking to Texas news station, Catholic demonologist said, “You don't treat something like Annabelle as a novelty.”

“If you believe in its history, you understand the risks. If you don't, then you're provoking something you don't respect.”

However, the organisers have made sure to emphasize that every event is undertaken with prudence. Prayers for protection are offered, the doll is protected, and it is never touched. They insist on taking security and spiritual protection procedures carefully.